Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Trading Down 0.1 %

OXSQL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.