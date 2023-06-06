Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:BMY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
