Oxler Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

