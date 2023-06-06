Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,270. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

