Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.32. 1,713,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,568. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $298.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.