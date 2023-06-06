Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,839,689. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

KO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,651,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

