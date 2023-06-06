Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) is one of 694 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oxus Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A -$300,000.00 -533.00 Oxus Acquisition Competitors $1.34 billion $28.55 million 7.12

Oxus Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.35% Oxus Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oxus Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.70%. Given Oxus Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxus Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

