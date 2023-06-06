P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $26.53

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $27.49. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 4,780 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

