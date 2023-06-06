P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $26.53

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $27.49. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 4,780 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.29.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
