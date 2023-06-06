PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Down 3.4 %

PD opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $22,062,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $10,913,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $13,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

