Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,752 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $39,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 219,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

