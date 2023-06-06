Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $27.88 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 181,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,776. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

