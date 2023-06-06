Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $28.85 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Amdocs worth $28,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

