Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $31.08 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $31,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $130.34. 202,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average of $138.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

