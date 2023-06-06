Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $45.66 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cummins by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,033. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

