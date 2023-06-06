Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Airbnb worth $48,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock worth $248,941,141. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,046. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

