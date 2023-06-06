Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 90,327 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1,246.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,327 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $33,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $335.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,202. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $496.37.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

