Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,136 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Campbell Soup worth $37,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.6 %

CPB traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 523,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.