Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stake Lessened by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $99,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 4,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $211.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

