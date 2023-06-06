Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003872 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $30.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

