Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

