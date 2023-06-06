Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is RBO & Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 3.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

