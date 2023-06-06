Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 60,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

