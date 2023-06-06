PlatinX (PTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $218,535.87 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

