PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 755,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,164. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

