Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,125 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,803. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

