Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after buying an additional 636,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 690,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.