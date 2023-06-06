Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. 765,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,244. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

