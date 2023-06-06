Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 313,636 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,636 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $42,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after buying an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 1,021,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.