Polen Capital Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,872 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 9,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $653.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

