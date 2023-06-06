Polen Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

IWM stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.70. 32,996,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,831,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

