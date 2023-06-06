Polen Capital Management LLC Has $29.58 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 852,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,824 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $33,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. 16,588,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,301,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.