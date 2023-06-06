Polen Capital Management LLC Has $353.06 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313,965 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Align Technology worth $353,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $305.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,339. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.24.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

