Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,457,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 341,372 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 4.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Accenture worth $1,456,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.44. 960,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

