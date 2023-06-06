Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 829,126 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 829,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $18.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Olaplex Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

