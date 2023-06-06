Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 141,117 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141,117 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 2.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $922,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of IT stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.06. 148,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.79 and its 200-day moving average is $329.16. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

