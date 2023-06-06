Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 78,299 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,299 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Fox Factory worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fox Factory by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $95.15. 64,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

