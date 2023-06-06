Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Ellen F. Harshman Sells 400 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Post Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE POST traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. 450,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,834. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Post

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

