Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Ellen F. Harshman Sells 400 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Post Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE POST traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.97. 450,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,834. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
