Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WSO stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $343.21. 127,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,582. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.98.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.