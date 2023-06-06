Premier Asset Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.6 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 748,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.