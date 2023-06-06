Premier Asset Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.6 %
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
