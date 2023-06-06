Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 69.07%.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

PRE opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.60. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.