Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

