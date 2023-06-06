Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.11

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.11 and last traded at C$19.55, with a volume of 21143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.51.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

