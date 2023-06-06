Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $199.08

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.08 and last traded at $198.85, with a volume of 402410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 37.56 and a quick ratio of 37.56.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $103,108,050. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

