PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.19

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.19 and last traded at $140.08, with a volume of 33623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 513,212 shares of company stock worth $65,452,386 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

