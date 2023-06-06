Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 335,466 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 422.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Target were worth $61,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

