Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Diageo worth $69,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 227,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.64. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

