Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $197,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $8.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.20. 1,350,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,388. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.45.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

