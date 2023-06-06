Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $127.40 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $127,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXPI traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $179.76. The company had a trading volume of 676,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

