Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $315.40 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,582 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.08% of Visa worth $315,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.43. 3,094,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,899. The stock has a market cap of $427.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.86. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

