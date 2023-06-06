Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $44.61 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.36% of Ovintiv worth $44,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,577,000 after purchasing an additional 543,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,013. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 5.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

